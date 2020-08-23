PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.82. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,549. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.