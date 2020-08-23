Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pearson by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.