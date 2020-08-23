Peculium (PCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $464,900.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peculium Token Profile

PCL is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

