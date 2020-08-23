Peerplays Trading 41.8% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $64,877.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00005508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.01670516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00155407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

