Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 1,197,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,697. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $354,814,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,255,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,913,000 after buying an additional 725,830 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

