Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.