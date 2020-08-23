PENG 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a market capitalization of $89,835.30 and $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,330,757,350 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,288,987 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

