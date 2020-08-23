Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.