Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,591.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

