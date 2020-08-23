Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 8,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

