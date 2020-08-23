Perlin Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.01678089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00187687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00155744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

