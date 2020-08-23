Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $865,366.00 and $63.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00780313 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.01451189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,650.11 or 0.99765251 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00165295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,714,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.