Pirl (PIRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,214.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a market cap of $851,111.60 and $9,214.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 77,615,766 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

