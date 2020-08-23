Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $208,887.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.01675629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00187828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00155809 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.