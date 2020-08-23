Polis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,611.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00007362 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $8.45 million and $25,611.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

