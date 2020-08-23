PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,493.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $21,493.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.08 or 0.05468508 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.