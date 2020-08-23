Project Pai Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Bitfinex, BitForex and LBank. Project Pai has a total market cap of $26.99 million and $625,805.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,692,198,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,202,272 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

