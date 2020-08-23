ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

PROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PROS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. 292,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,058. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22.

In other ProSight Global news, insider Frank Papalia purchased 4,000 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at $875,539.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

