Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,923,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 493,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

