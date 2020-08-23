Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $277.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $281.35 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of PB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 493,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,253. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

