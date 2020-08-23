Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 239,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
