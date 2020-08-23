Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 239,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

