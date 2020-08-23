Qbic (QBIC) Price Up 152.8% This Week

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $2,184.76 and $17.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 152.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

