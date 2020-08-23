QunQun 1-Day Volume Tops $120,283.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.68. QunQun has a market cap of $3.04 million and $120,283.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.05483311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.