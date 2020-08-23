Radium (RADS) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Radium has a market cap of $3.14 million and $16,883.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00006578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035242 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,102,241 coins and its circulating supply is 4,080,740 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

