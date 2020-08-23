Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $7,193.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.01670516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00155407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

