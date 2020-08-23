Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $203,851.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

