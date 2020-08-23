RED (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,656.94

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $512,656.94 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00522157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

