RedFOX Labs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,546.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 595.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $77,546.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00693138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00079671 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000513 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,122,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,610,524 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

