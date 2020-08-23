Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,407,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.