RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 575,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,372. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.32. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

