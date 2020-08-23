Rocket Pool Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and $1.25 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $3.12 or 0.00026778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.60 or 0.05541145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars.

