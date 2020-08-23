Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 163,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,921. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

