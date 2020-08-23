Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.72). Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE R traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.