Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 17.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sabre by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 24,801,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,455,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

