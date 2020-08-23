SafeInsure (SINS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $508,686.55 and approximately $1.21 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00475559 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011560 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,371,789 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

