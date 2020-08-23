Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,742. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

