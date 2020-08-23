Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $682.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00128664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01679805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00156273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 12,909,719,769 coins and its circulating supply is 9,109,719,769 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

