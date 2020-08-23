Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Seacor has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $172.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Seacor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seacor by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

