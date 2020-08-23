Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $4.58 million and $25,736.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000476 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

