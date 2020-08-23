Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $5.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVRGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

SVRGF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 10,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

