Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

SHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($6.37) to GBX 418 ($5.46) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($10.07) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:SHB traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 524.50 ($6.86). 392,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($12.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 513.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 629.68. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury will post 1998.0000952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

