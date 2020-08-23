SHIELD 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $353,868.79 and approximately $54.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,659.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.03367899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.02447590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00522899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00778908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00695961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00057991 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.