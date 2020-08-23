Shift (SHIFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,892.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $6,892.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

