Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 221,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.