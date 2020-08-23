Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Increases By 29.8%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UAVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 5,592,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,435. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

