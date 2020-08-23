Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Drops By 25.4%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

AGI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,980. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 73.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

