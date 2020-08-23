Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Declines By 14.3%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,250. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

