Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Decreases By 25.3%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,914,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.10. 510,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

