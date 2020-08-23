Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Declines By 15.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 559,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

