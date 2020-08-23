Short Interest in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Declines By 14.8%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 2,453,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

